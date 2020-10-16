Communities seek justice over sale of Chirimba land

Communities around Chirimba industrial site have asked authorities to intervene on alleged illegal sale of land on which the communities have been cultivating on for over 40 years.

This is according to several community members who told this publication that land authorities in the southern region corruptly sold three pieces of land to a business tycoon of Asian origin and another piece to one of the lands officers who is now deceased.

It is being alleged that the plots were sold to Pharmanova, Malawi Petroleum Service Limited both under its boss Zubair Master and the other piece was sold to sold to a person who until his death was Blantyre’s lands evaluation office.

The victims added that they are wondering how the two plots were allocated to the same applicant (Mr Master) using two different company names (Malawi Petroleum Service Limited and Pharmanova).

The communities have further said that as sitting tenants of the plots for over 40 years, they weren’t offered an opportunity to acquire the land but only received a letter signed by acting commissioner for lands in the southern region Peter C Chikweni ordering them to stop using the land.

“The offering of this land to Mr Master of Pharmanova and the late lands officer was not procedural. There are so many irregularities which include; not giving us an offer to acquire the land and also not advertising the plots in question, so we want to be heard.

“We are alleging that the land was corruptly sold and we are seeking justice from authorities. Mr Chikweni sent a surveyor, Mr Kayange, who pretended to be on sewer system maintenance project while he was on the land sketching for plot demarcation. So is this justice? Wondered one of the community members who asked for anonymity.

The communities have further alleged that Pharmanova boss has been threatening them and has been sending some agents who at night have been uprooting farm products on the plots in question.

They have since vowed never to allow neither Pharmanova boss nor anyone from the former lands officer’s family to commence their projects on the land until everything is settled.

Reacting to the development, acting commissioner for lands in the South, Chikweni, admitted that indeed the land in question was being used by the victims and that they weren’t given an offer for acquisition but said that is not an issue.

Chikweni said Mr Master submitted his applications for the plots and that the ministerial consent for lease was granted hence the land in question was offered to the two companies and the former lands officer.

“Yes as the Acting Regional Commissioner for Lands I know this issue. Indeed the land in question was being used by some people, they were cultivating some vegs and the ministry never grant these people any title and the land continued to be public.

“I don’t know why they are alleging that the plots were acquired illegally. But another issue is that there is evidence that the land was public that means if they were using the land, they were guilty of encroachment,” said Chikweni.

The acting commissioner further said his predecessor Killian Remmie Palika who is now at the OPC might have further information on the matter claiming he is the one who signed for the offer letter.

On his part, the Pharmanova boss told this publication that he followed all the procedures for the land acquisition and that he approached the victims to offer them compensation, though it was not a legal requirement but the victims rejected the offer.

“Our legal entitlement to the land is legitimate and lawful and all required procedures as advised by Government were duly complied,” said Master.

Meanwhile, the minister of Land Kenzie Msukwa is yet to respond to our questionnaire on the matter whereas the victims say they will this month approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau to thoroughly investigate all land officers who are connected to the matter.

According to our investigation, it has been revealed that the land was sold at MK7,785, 251.00 per plot which saw the three plots amounting to MK23,355,753.00.