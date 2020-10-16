Chisale fails to take plea in certificate case

Former Presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale failed to take plea in the certificate case as his lawyers questioned why it has taken 24 years for the state to charge the suspect.

Chisale has been charged with two counts of impersonating a person named in a certificate and giving false information to a person employed in public service.

The state accuses him of presenting a fake Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) certificate when he was joining the Malawi Army in September, 1996. According to the state, it has five witnesses for the case.

When Chisale appeared before Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s court, his lawyers argued that Chisale has mental health issues hence can’t take plea.

But State Prosecutor Dr. Steven Kayuni argued that two medical reports now at the High Court indicate that Chisale is mentally fit to stand trial.

Chisale’s lawyers Gilbert Khonyongwa, Festino Maere and Chancy Gondwe also questioned why the state has taken 24 years to charge Chisale over the issue. They also raised objections over the state’s failure to name the public officer who was presented with the fake certificate.

Both sides then presented their arguments and later Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Chirwa adjourned the case to November 13, 2020. On the stated date, Chirwa will rule on whether should take plea or not.

Chisale who was bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika is also facing charges of murder, attempted murder and money laundering.