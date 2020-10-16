Bushiri’s money laundering case adjourned to next year

The money laundering case against Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri has been adjourned to next year.

Bushiri and his wife appeared before the Pretoria High Court today through video conference and the matter was postponed to next year, the 31st May 2021.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader was arrested with his wife in February 2019 on charges fraud, money laundering and contravention of exchange regulations.

As of today, the couple has appeared before the court for the fourth time hoping for trial and, just as it has been the case in the previous three appearances, the case has always been postponed at the behest of the State’s reason of not being ready.

According to a press release today by ECG, when Bushiri and his wife appeared in court today, the Judge did not conduct the pre-trial as he ordered the State on 27 July, 2020.

The pre-trial was meant for the State to address him on the current status of each witness with regard to their fears to attend court due to Covid-19 and produce medical certificates where necessary. Instead, the Judge simply requested the State to give him a new trial date.

It is also worth mentioning that the State sent Bushiri’s lawyers a revised indictment, 45 minutes before the court appearance.

Meanwhile, Bushiri has stated that as a law-abiding citizen, he still believes in the integrity of the South Africa’s justice system and he will still cooperate with the courts until justice is served and prevails.