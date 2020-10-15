Three women arrested over Chamba in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested three women for being found with Indian hemp (chamba).

Two of the women have been identified as Ireen Banda, 45, of Mazwoka village in Mzimba and Mercy Nyirenda, 38, of the same particulars.

The two were arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip that they had boarded a certain motor vehicle from the direction of Mzimba heading Kasungu.

Following the tip, police detectives mounted a snap roadblock at Chisazima where they managed to intercept the motor vehicle the two had boarded.

Upon searching the motor vehicle, police officers came across two bags fully loaded with loose Cannabis Sativa and the two suspects were arrested.

The other suspect, Jenifer Zulu aged 35 of Zulu village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji was also arrested on October 13, 2020 at Kasungu Prison junction.

She was arrested after a well-wisher informed police that the suspect who had a bag full of Chamba was in a certain lorry from Chatoloma direction heading Kasungu. Following the tip, police arrested Zulu.

The three will appear in court soon to answer the charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa.