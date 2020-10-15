Mzuzu vendors back on the streets

Mzuzu vendors are back on the streets, three weeks after Mzuzu City Council with the help of Police removed them over illegal vending.

One of the vendors Anangishe Kaonga who sells second hand clothes said the newly located place lack a lot including water and toilets.

“Yes the council allocated us to flea market without considering people’s health, the market (Flea market) don’t have water, don’t have toilet and there is congestion how can we trade without these things,” said Kaonga.

In a separate interview, John Kusani who sells dry fish said there is no business at the Flea Market.

“Our only source of money is business and we pay rent, school fees for our kids from the business. They relocated us but honestly there is no business sometimes we spend the whole day without selling, but here in the streets we are making at least something for our family,” Kusani said.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer McDonald Gondwe said the city will conduct another operation.

“We relaxed in terms of supervision and shortly the team will be on the ground again,” said Gondwe.