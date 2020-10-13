Man arrested for raping, impregnating stepsister

A 20-year old man in Dowa has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepsister.

The suspect identified as Robert Bwanali comes from Chisonga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.

Dowa Police Publicist Gladson M’bumpha has disclosed that the suspect is a step son to the survivor’s mother and assists the family with various duties assigned from time to time.

M’bumpha continued that Bwanali defiled the girl in April this year after he gave her K5,000 to pay as a fee for her Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education Examination.

This was after her mother had failed to source the money.

Revelations of the girl’s pregnancy only came to light early this month after she sat for exams when her mother quizzed her on the matter.

Results from a medical examination revealed that the girl is currently five months pregnant.