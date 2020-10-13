Former Minister Uladi Mussa convicted over passport scam

Former cabinet Minister Uladi Mussa has been found guilty of abuse of office in connection to the passport scam.

Mussa has been convicted together with senior immigration official David Kwanjana.

Justice Chifundo Kachale delivered the ruling on Tuesday morning but reserved the sentencing of the two to October 22. The Court has since revoked bail for Uladi Mussa and he will be sent to prison until sentencing.

Mussa was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2017 for fraudulently issuing citizenships and passports to Burundians and Rwandans among other foreign nationals when he was the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

He was charged with misuse of public office contrary to section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Mussa is the Vice President of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the Central Region and before his conviction he expressed interest to contest for the position of DPP president at the party’s convention.