Toddler drowns in bucket in Dowa

A one-year-old baby boy at Mponela in Dowa died on Friday after he drowned in a bucket of water.

Mponela police deputy publicist Sergeant Macpatson Msadala confirmed the incident and identified the boy as Dennis Alick.

According to Msadala, prior to the incident, mother to the deceased, Memory Feredeliko aged 32, with the baby were washing clothes behind her house.

“In the process, it is reported that her son Dennis Alick (now deceased) crawled to the front of the house where there was a bucket full of water. After some time, Memory was surprised to note that her baby was not around.

“Later, she discovered that Dennis had drowned in the bucket. But by the time Memory retrieved her son, it was too late as the baby had already taken his last breath,” said Msadala.

Postmortem conducted by a medical officer from Mponela Rural Hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Meanwhile, police at Mponela have appealed to all parents and guardians to have a close watch of their babies to avoid further similar incidents.

Dennis Alick, hailed from Mwendela Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa district.