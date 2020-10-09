MASM told to apologise over handling of rape allegations

Malawians have demanded an apology from Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) for its handling of rape allegations against one of the company’s senior employees.

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Ngomwa has been accused of raping his 14-year-old niece and police say they have launched a manhunt for him as he is on the run. There were also reports that Ngomwa used a MASM vehicle to evade arrest.

In a statement on Thursday, MASM confirmed that Ngomwa is being hunted by the police but denied claims that he is using a MASM vehicle.

“We wish to confirm that Mr Ngomwa is on leave but has no usage of the MASM vehicle. Meanwhile, we would like to inform the general public that MASM does not condone any form of abuse.

“MASM has advised Mr Ngomwa to clear himself with the authorities as required,” the company said.

Social media activist Thandie Wa Pulimuheya has demanded an apology from MASM saying the press statement shows that the company does not care about the victim.

“MASM a partner that knows no Sensitivity!!!!!!!!!!! This press release needs to be withdrawn and an apology issued. Clearly MASM only cares about their vehicle and reputation and have no regard for the victim…can MASM direct the police to where this man is please?,” she said.

Social commentator Henry Kachaje said MASM has demonstrated that it cares more about its vehicle. He also faulted MASM for appearing to defend the suspect by advising him to “clear himself”.

“Please have a heart for the young victim of a very cruel, inhumane, devilish abuse purportedly committed by a man,” said Kachaje in a Facebook post

Another Facebook user Violet Juma said: “No apology no consideration, nothing has been written here. This is unspeakable and unbelievable. Someone’s child’s whole life has been ruined and an organisation is worried about its own reputation.”