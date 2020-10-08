Working Together During The Stressful Time of COVID-19 in Malawi With BetterHelp

COVID-19 has been stressful and scary for people around the world. In Malawi, the people of the country and community leaders are working together to make sure that health precautions are happening and the citizens are safe . Still, it’s natural for the population to feel anxious because people’s health is at risk. Here’s what’s happening in Malawi during the pandemic, and how the population is handling the collective anxiety.

The UN is stepping in to help

During COVID-19, one of the most crucial aspects of the situation is the prevention of the condition. The UN in Malawi is working with the Ministry of Health along with the community leaders to share ways to prevent the spread of the infection. There are particular precautions that people can take to protect themselves and stay well. The Ministry of Health believes that having a unified front with the community to fight against the infectious disease. It’s essential that the government give citizens accurate information so they know how they can protect themselves. That makes people trust their leaders when they receive real ways to shield themselves from contracting the illness.

Is the anxiety during the pandemic new to Malawi citizens?

It’s natural to feel anxious or afraid during a pandemic. There’s a lot that we don’t have control over, and the citizens of Malawi are included in this anxiety. Getting accurate information is only one part of protecting yourself during the pandemic. It’s also about taking precautions, such as wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others. In addition to the pandemic, there’s also other societal concern for the citizens, including poverty and HIV rates being high. That being said, the Malawi people are somewhat used to living in stressful conditions. That can be a double-edged sword. In some ways, it’s familiar to have an outside threat like COVID-19, but in other ways, the pandemic is new. It’s not just Malawi that’s impacted. Perhaps the citizens of the country can give the other parts of the world some insight into how to cope.

Understanding anxiety

There are many reasons why you could be feeling anxious. Life can be stressful, including the challenges of relationships, jobs, and mental health. Anxiety can make you feel out of control, which could be a sign of something more serious. It might not just be your life circumstances. It might be that you have a chronic anxiety disorder. If that’s the case, it can benefit you to explore your symptoms. If you’re feeling anxiety , it can be helpful to understand it better. You can be struggling with panic or fear of imminent dread, but don’t know what to do. That’s why reading about it can help you get what’s happening. Anxiety is prevalent during the pandemic, and there’s nothing to be ashamed of if you’re feeling anxious.

