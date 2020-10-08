Six candidates present nominations in Mangochi West

Six candidates in Mangochi West have presented their nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) ahead of the November 10 by-elections

The candidates are: Dickson Mtambalika-Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD), Henry Chikondi Kamtedza- independent, Joyce Chikumba-independent, Geoffrey Chiwondo-UTM, Semion Harrison-MCP and Reuben Kanyama-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

MCP’s Harrison was the last candidate to present the papers after his counterparts presented the same to the occasion which started 8am.

Harrison, who is contesting for the second time in the area after dragging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for presiding over a flawed election, arrived at Thema Teachers Development Centre (TDC) at exactly 3:50 pm.

He disturbed the process for a while as his supporters could not hold on the jeers and excitement they had.

The supporters, who were in MCP regalia and others in UTM regalia danced and lifted their candidate up before allowing him to enter the TDC while chanting: Sife tinayamba nkhondoyi anayamba ndi ma judge, sife tinayamba nkhondoyi koma ndi ma judge. ….. (We are not the ones who sanctioned the rerun but are the judges, we are not the ones who sanctioned the rerun but the judges).

Finally, he handed in the papers to MEC officials.

Speaking in an interview after he presented the papers, Harrison expressed happiness that MEC has accepted his credentials.

“I am extremely happy to have presented my nomination papers and that they are accepted. This marks the beginning of my journey to the august House,” he said.

The MCP torch-bearer promised to conduct a violence free campaign, saying he wants free, fair and credible elections.

“I want MEC to preside over a credible and successful election. This should start from us through our conduct,” he said.

On his part, MEC constituency returning officer, William Mputa urged the competing candidates to champion peace throughout the campaign period to let the electoral body conduct an election devoid of violence and irregularities.

He also implored the candidates to choose literate monitors during the election to competently follow the process of the election.

MEC is conducting the by-elections in five constituencies and one ward after the High Court annulled the 2019 elections results and death of candidates.

The constituencies are: Mangochi West, Mangochi North-East, Phalombe North, Lilongwe North West and Karonga Central constituencies and Makhuwira South Ward in Chikwawa East Constituency.