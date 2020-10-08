Chakwera cuts short Tanzania trip

President Lazarus Chakwera will return to Malawi from Tanzania today, after cutting short his trip due to “other engagements”.

The Malawi leader left for Tanzania on Wednesday and was expected to come back home on Friday but he will return today.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda, Chakwera will arrive at Kamuzu International Airport this afternoon.

“Yes, the President is coming back today at 4:30 pm. Initially, it was supposed to be a three-day visit but the President has other engagements back home,” said Banda.

Chakwera’s trip to Tanzania was preceded by another one to Mozambique on Tuesday. During his trips, the Malawi leader has been using a chartered Malawian Airlines – ET – 20.

The Malawi leader’s decision to return home early comes as gender activists are expected to hold the first protests against his Tonse Alliance administration on Friday.

The activists want Chakwera to reconstitute parastatal boards in order to increase the number of women.