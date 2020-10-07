Namadingo loses Patience

Enough is enough! Musician Patience Namadingo has pleaded with God to bite the church where it hurts the most.

In his latest song called Tumani which means send, the BET award aspirant has made the appeal. He claims that the church has become an arena of unholiness, an unwelcome development which calls for God’s action.

Although during the days of Noah God promised never to punish his people again in a way that causes a great Carnage, Namadingo believes the degree of sins in the church is hard to bear.

“Zikuoneka ngati mwalola akuba mnyumba mwanu/zikuoneka ngati mwabisala achifwamba mnyumba yanu/ alowesa akuba, chigololo komanso Malonda mnyumba mwanu (It seems you allow thieves in your house/It seems there are robbers in your house/They have made your house a hub for thievery, prostitution and business.)

The song came to life on Tuesday, and it has drawn mixed reaction from the receiving end. Others support the message while others believe it is not in the singer’s place to ask God to punish others.

“The are many evil people in the church today, God should punish the indeed,” commented Ruth Mapale.

Godfrey Chinyamu commented, “God doesn’t answer such prayers, he punishes at his own will.”