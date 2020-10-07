Bail granted for magistrate accused of corruption

Third Grade Magistrate Harry Ngulube, who was arrested early on Monday for receiving bribes, has been released on bail.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson Egrita Ndala, Ngulube was taken to court on 6th October where he was granted bail

As part of conditions, Ngulube paid K50,000 cash bond and produced one surety bonded at K50,000 non-cash.

He was ordered to surrender travel documents to ACB but he said he does not have any travel documents. He was also ordered to report to ACB once every fortnight on Fridays.

Ngulube who works at Chiseka Magistrate’s Court was arrested for receiving bribes from parties in three separate divorce cases.

According to Ndala, the bureau in January, 2019, received a complaint that Ngulube solicited advantage in order to rule in favour of parties in the distribution of matrimonial properties.

The ACB investigated the matter and established that Ngulube solicited advantage in three divorce cases involving poor Malawian villagers.

The third grade magistrate is suspected to have pocketed over K600,000 and at least 28 bags of Maize.