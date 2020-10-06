Women’s Senior National team given nod for COSAFA participation

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has given nod to the Malawi Senior Women’s National team and Men’s Under 17 and Under 20 National teams to participate in the COSAFA Championships in November and December this year.

This was approved by the Association’s Executive Committee third quarterly meeting of the 2020 at Chatonda Lodge in Nkhatabay on Saturday.

According to the statement, processes to assemble the Women’s Senior team to start preparations are expected to start this week.

“The committee approved the participation of Malawi Senior Women’s National team in the COSAFA Women’s Championship scheduled for November in South Africa.

“Processes to assemble the team to start preparations are expected to start this week,” reads the statement.

However, the country’s soccer governing body has decided against sending Women’s Under 17 Championship for 2020.

“On the other hand, the Committee resolved that Malawi should not join the COSAFA Under 17 Women’s Championship for 2020,” added the statement.

On the Men’s Junior Teams, FAM said:” The Men’s U17 one U20 teams have also been cleared to participate at their respective COSAFA Championships in December which are zonal qualifiers for the 2021 CAF Youth Championships,” read the statement.

During the meeting, the Exco made key resolutions, including the approval of the Football Restart plan, allocation of funds to support Super League kickoff and new national team’s allowances.

The Association also announced kickoff dates for the 2020/2021 season which will start with the Charity Shield on 14th to 15th November before the return of Super League football a week later.