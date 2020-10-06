Mozambique’s Nyusi knows Nsanje better than I – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says Mozambican leader Felipe Nyusi knows more about Nsanje than him.

Chakwera revealed this upon his return from Mozambique where he went for a one-day official visit.

Asked at Kamuzu International Airport if they discussed the Nsanje Inland Port project in Malawi, Chakwera evaded the question and spoke about railway transport.

He said Nyusi promised that goods, such as fertilizer bound for Malawi from Nacala and Beira in Mozambique should be transported in time.

“President Nyusi is my brother, he has previously lived in Blantyre, he is an engineer, he knows the railway and knows Nsanje better than I so the railway issue is not new to him,” said Chakwera.

He added that they also discussed issues of border security and the on-going conflict in some parts of Mozambique.

According to the Malawi leader, the two countries want to work together to ensure that there is peace in both countries.

The Malawi leader is expected to leave Malawi tomorrow for Tanzania where he will spend the night before returning home on Thursday.