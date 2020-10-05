Viola released on bail

Former National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) deputy Chief Executive Officer Gerald Viola who was arrested last week has been released on bail.

Principal Magistrate Viva Nyimba has given Viola bail today on conditions that he should pay a bail bond of K500,000 and one surety who is also supposed to pay K500,000 cash.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, on 22nd January, 2020 when he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NFRA Viola unilaterally issued LPO Number 6750 to a company called Missies Trading to supply 10,000 metric tons of maize to NFRA for the advantage of Mr. Chrispin Chingola of the said Missies Trading without involving the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets Committee.

He is facing three counts of misuse of public office, interfering with public procurement and forgery.