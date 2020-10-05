Exodus continues in DPP: deputy publicist resigns

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy national publicity secretary (central) Chris Michael Thaulo has resigned from the party, pointing to aggressive environment that has potential to wipe out his political ambitions.

In a letter addressed to office of party president, Thaulo has praised DPP president Peter Mutharika for trusting him on the position and he has congratulated those that have been newly elected in some positions saying he believes in discipline and order in every grouping.

This comes a few days after party’s national director of operations Mwai Kamuyambeni also resigned.

The infighting in the party has taken next level as leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey have obtained court injunction restraining the DPP from firing them from their positions.

On Sunday, Nankhumwa addressed a multitude of supporters in his capacity as leader of opposition and vice president of the party, while the party president Peter Mutharika was having audience with DPP MPs in Mangochi where among others they elected Francis Kasaila as leader of opposition in Parliament