Ex-convict stoned to death in Dedza

An angry mob in Dedza district has stoned to death a newly released convict on suspicion that he stole a goat.

According to Dedza police public relations officer Sergeant Cassim Manda, the deceased has been identified as 45 year old William Size.

Sergeant Manda said the incident occurred on Saturday night, October 3, 2020 around 9 pm at Mpombe village in the area of Traditional Authority Tambala in the district.

The publicist said it is alleged that on the night of 28 to 29 September, 2020, Size went to the house of Magwanda Levison where he stole a goat while the owner was fast asleep.

It is reported that since then, Levison kept on searching for his missing goat until on 3 October when he found it in the hands of business man, Limbikani Langton who upon being questioned told the owner that he bought it from another person whom he identified as Joseph Kaunda.

Furthermore Kaunda admitted to be the one who sold the goat to Langton but disclosed that he also bought it from Size on September 29.

Following the development, Size was caught and brought before Group village headman Mbuziyadula where he admitted to have stolen the animal.

The traditional leader advised the owner to take Size to the police since the issue was criminal and beyond his jurisdiction and on their way to Mayani Police Unit, a mob overpowered Levison and they took Size away and stoned him to death.

According to police report, it is indicated that Size was recently released from prison after serving his sentence on a similar theft charge.

William Size hailed from Bwanamdoko village in the area of Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza district.