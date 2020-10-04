Reject people who want to destroy the party – Nankhumwa

Embattled Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president of Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has pleaded with DPP supporters to reject few individuals who want to destroy the party and he has insisted that he will remain DPP vice president (South) because he was elected at a convention.

He made the remarks at a rally held at Bangwe in Blantyre.

According to Nankhumwa, he was surprised to hear that the DPP had appointed a new Vice president for the South when he is the one who was duly elected at the party’s convention.

He added that there are some few people who will kill the party if what they are doing continues.

He said the purpose of the mega rally was to thank the people of Bangwe for voting for DPP candidate Peter Mutharika in the June 23 fresh presidential election where the party lost.

Nankhumwa then dispelled speculations that he intends to form a new party and asked followers to pray against the spirit of backbiting each other.

He also pound on Tonse Alliance campaign promises saying Malawians have been cheated as the alliance is failing to fulfil the promises hence he is optimistic that DPP will be voted in again in the next elections.

Speaking earlier, DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey said she graced the rally in her capacity as the party’s chief executive officer.

Jeffrey said no one can fire her from the position because no one forced her to join the party and no one can force her to leave. She, however, called upon the party to hold a convention to prepare for 2025.

Some of the notable figures present at the rally include DPP legislators Mark Botoman, Yusuf Nthenda and Gertrude Nankhumwa.