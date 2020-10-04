DPP wants Speaker to recognise Kasaila as Leader of Opposition

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it will tell Speaker of Parliament to recognize Francis Kasaila as Leader of Opposition (LOP).

The party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) have elected Kasaila as LOP today during a meeting held at Party president Peter Mutharika’s residence.

DPP Chief whip Symon Vuwa Kaunda said the party will inform Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara about the election.

“We have discussed to maintain our stand that the leader of opposition is Francis Kasaila, not Kondwani Nankhumwa who imposed himself on the position,” he said.

He added that the meeting was a normal meeting where they also discussed how business can be conducted in Parliament.

“We held this meeting to have an audience with the president so that we can discuss a number of issues happening in Parliament. There is nothing sinister about it,” he said.

MPs present at the meeting included Joseph Mwanamvekha, Susuwele Banda, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, Noel Lipipa and Mary Navicha.

The party’s election for Leader of Opposition comes after DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa was also elected for the same position last week.

Nankhumwa then obtained an injunction stopping the DPP from electing a new Leader of Opposition and from removing him from the position of party vice president (South).