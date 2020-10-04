Devotion: Don’t choke the word

Mar 4:18-19 And others are those who are sown among the thorns; these are the ones who have heard the word, 19 and the cares of the age, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lusts of other things entering in choke the word, and it becomes unfruitful.

The Word of God can be choked. There are so many Christians that started very well in the things of God but later on their life started nose diving because the Word of God was choked in their lives. According to the opening scripture, there are several things that can choke that word of God.

Cares of the age is about worries of what to eat or to drink. Sometimes it’s about looking at what others will say about you or your family.

Matthew 6:31-33 “Then do not be full of care, saying, What are we to have for food or drink? or, With what may we be clothed? Because the Gentiles go in search of all these things: for your Father in heaven has knowledge that you have need of all these things: But let your first care be for his kingdom and his righteousness; and all these other things will be given to you in addition.”

Deceitfulness of riches talks about pursuant of money and neglecting God. This is the state where one becomes a servant of mammon instead of God. These are people that want to make more money and spend more time making money even if it means skipping prayer sessions. It includes minding your status in society and wanting to associate with people of so called higher status instead of so called lower statuses which are mostly found in prayer places.

Matthew 6:24: “No one can serve two masters, because either he will hate one and love the other, or be loyal to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and riches!”

Lusts of other things is now where one neglects the Word in pursuant of human symbols of success and other enjoyment. This is where a Christian envies a sinner and want to be like them.

Proverbs 23:17-18 “Do not let your heart envy sinners; but rather fear the LORD all the day long. For surely there is a future, and your hope will not be cut off.”

Confession (Speak it aloud)

I refuse to choke the Word of God in me. My success is based on the world. I refuse to envy sinners because I am already better than any sinner in this world. I am programmed for success and victory. In Jesus Name. Amen

Youth get together holds Saturday from 10am to 4pm. its free but you need to register for prayer and counselling +265888326247 +265997538098