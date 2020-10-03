Rotary Club of Lilongwe donates mattresses to Mitundu Hospital

The Lilongwe Rotary club donated 105 mattresses worth MK 3.4 million to Mitundu community hospital in Lilongwe.

Out of the 105 mattresses received at the hospital, 70 of them will be used in the adult’s wards and 35 of them will serve in the paediatric wards.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the hospital on Tuesday, Rotary Club President William Matambo said that they saw it wise to help in one of the areas that the hospital was falling short as it tallies with their motto “to serve above self”.

Matambo said club members made contributions that made it possible for them to buy the mattresses.

“As a club we are in a very good working relationship with the Lilongwe District Health Office therefore we inquired what areas the health facility needed some help. The office pointed out the lack of mattresses since the ones in use had worn out and were putting patients at risk of contracting infections,” Matambo said.

Mitundu Community Hospital Officer in Charge, Dr. Anthony Chafunya, thanked the club for the donation citing the ease of the patients as one of the problems has been solved.

“We are very thankful that we have received this donation today and we hope that it will help us in serving the community that come to this facility to seek medical attention. We believe that a hospital is a place where one needs to feel confident to get proper medical attention and not a facility that will bring fear of contracting infections.

“Besides preventing the spread of infections this donation will help in terms of patient care in these times of COVID-19,” said Dr. Chafunya.

Mitundu Community Hospital is a referral health facility that serves close to 550,000 people from over 9 Health centers from Lilongwe and Dedza districts.