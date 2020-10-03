Nankhumwa snubs his dismissal

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has snubbed his dismissal as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South.

DPP leader Peter Mutharika on Friday fired Nankhumwa as DPP vice president and replaced with Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu South Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Nankhumwa did not respond to questions when Malawi24 contacted him but he is going ahead to hold a rally as DPP Vice President for the South.

The rally will be held at Bangwe in Blantyre on Sunday afternoon.

The rifts in DPP started weeks after the party and its leader Mutharika lost the June 23 Presidential Elections.

As the opposition party with highest number of Members of Parliament, the DPP was asked by Parliament to appoint a Leader of Opposition.

According to Nankhumwa, Mutharika appointed Mulanje South West legislator George Chaponda but changed his decision and chose him (Nankhumwa).

Last month, the party accused Nankhumwa of imposing himself as Leader of Opposition and earlier this week it fired him and replaced him with Nsanje Central MP Francis Kasaila.

But Nankhumwa’s camp argued that a Leader of Opposition is elected by the opposition party’s Members of Parliament.

The MPs then went on to elect Nankhumwa, a move that led to Nankhumwa’s dismissal.