Nankhumwa, Jeffrey and Jappie get injunction against DPP

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and three other Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members have obtained an injunction against the DPP over their removal from party.

Nankhumwa was removed as Vice President for the South while the others are Grezelder Jeffrey who was fired as Secretary General, Yusuf Nthenda who was fired as a member and Jappie Mtuwa Mhango who was fired as Treasure General.

The injunction has been obtained today at the High Court in Lilongwe.

It restrains the DPP from implementing the decision to expel the party from their positions, proceeding with intended election of Leader of Opposition and recognizing the purported replacements of the claimants posts of Secretary General, Treasure General and Vice President South.

The rifts in DPP started weeks after the party and its leader Mutharika lost the June 23 Presidential Elections.

As the opposition party with highest number of Members of Parliament, the DPP was asked by Parliament to appoint a Leader of Opposition.

According to Nankhumwa, Mutharika appointed Mulanje South West legislator George Chaponda but changed his decision and chose him (Nankhumwa).

Last month, the party accused Nankhumwa of imposing himself as Leader of Opposition and earlier this week it fired him and replaced him with Nsanje Central MP Francis Kasaila.

But Nankhumwa’s camp argued that a Leader of Opposition is elected by the opposition party’s Members of Parliament. DPP MPs then went on to elect Nankhumwa, a move that led to four members’ dismissal.