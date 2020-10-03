Malawi records zero new coronavirus cases

Malawi has recorded zero new Coronavirus cases for the first time since May.

The country has also recorded zero new deaths and four new recoveries today. Over the past 24 hours, 231 tests have been conducted.

According to Chairperson of the Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka, the last time Malawi recorded zero new cases was on May 26.

“There is hope to completely reduce the new infections if we continue to practice and adhere to all preventive and containment measures of Covid-19,” said Phuka.

He, however, warned that people in the country should not relax due to the reduction in new infections.

The first Coronavirus cases in Malawi were recorded in April and the total number of cases is currently at 5,783. Of these cases 1,152 are imported while 4,631 are locally transmitted.

There have been a total of 179 deaths and 4, 539 recoveries while 54,246 tests have been conducted.