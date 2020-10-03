13 die in Ntcheu road accident

A head-on collision involving a Toyota Hiace Minibus and a Tam-Tam Bus in Ntcheu district has claimed 13 lives.

Several other people have sustained different degrees of injuries during the accident.

According to Ntcheu police public relations officer Sub-Inspector Hastings Chigalu, the accident happened on Friday night at Guya village which is less than two hundred metres from Mlanda Trading Centre, Lizulu in the district.

Sub-Inspector Chigalu said the minibus registration number DZ 7042 was coming from the direction of Dedza heading Ntcheu and upon arrival at the scene, it collided with Tam-Tam bus registration number CP 7920 which was coming from Ntcheu direction heading Lilongwe.

The publicist further added that following the impact, 12 passengers including the driver, all from the minibus, died upon arrival at Dedza District Hospital.

Out of the 13 deceased, seven are males and six females.

It is also reported that three passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the said district hospital.

Meanwhile, police are still on the ground trying to get more details of the accident.

Last week, three people also died in an accident in the district.