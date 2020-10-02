9 Foreign based stars to join Flames camp today

About nine foreign based players are expected to jet into the country today to join the Flames camp ahead of two friendly matches against Zambia and Zimbabwe next week.

Mozambique based duo of captain John Banda and Schumaker Kuwali will arrive in the country this morning.

Six South Africa based players namely Limbikani Mzava, Gabadinho Mhango, Gerald Phiri Junior, Chawanangwa Kaonga, Richard Mbulu and Dennis Chembezi will arrive today at 2PM through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The South Africa based crew is expected to arrive together with United States based Yamikani Chester.

Charles Petro will join the team in Zambia as he will fly direct from Moldova while Georgia based midfielder Francisco Madinga is doubtful due to COVID-19 travel complications.

The Flames are expected to travel to Zambia on Monday ahead of the match against Chipolopolo on Wednesday.

They will return on Thursday and play Zimbabwe at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday October 11.

The Meke Mwase side is preparing for back to back 2022 AFCON Qualifying matches against Burkina Faso in November.

Source: FAM