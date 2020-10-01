DPP MP want Interchange named after Mutharika

A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament has asked the Lazarus Chakwera administration to name the Area 18 interchange after former President Peter Mutharika.

Speaking in Parliament today, Member of Parliament for Blantyre North Phiso said it is right and proper to name the Interchange after Mutharika under whose administration construction of the interchange was initiated.

However, Minister of Transport Sidik Mia said it is not his mandate to name the interchange. Mia told Phiso that it is the prerogative of the president to name the road whatever he wishes.

The interchange, built by Mota Engil, is part of a K6.7 billion initiative to upgrade the Area 49 – Area 18 – Parliament roundabout road to a dual carriage way.

The interchange was completed last month and was opened on to traffic on Monday this week.