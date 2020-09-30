29 learners fail to sit for exams due to pregnancy, marriage

Twenty-nine learners at Lozi centre in Nkhotakota have failed to sit for Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLC) examinations because they are either pregnant or married.

Supervisor of the centre Chiyembekezo Mwafulirwa revealed this when Deputy Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa- Wirima.

Mwafulirwa said out of the 269 registered learners for the four schools at the centre, 240 turned up for the exams.

The four schools include Lozi, Chankhomba, Mduluka and Kanyenje.

On her part, Wirima said the exams have started well in the centres that she visited despite minor challenges that were reported.

She also noted that all centres that she monitored are following Covid-19 preventive measures.

Apart from Nkhotakota, Wirima also visited centres in Salima.