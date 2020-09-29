Woman dies in road accident in Chitipa

Written by Joseph Mbughi

A 28-year-old woman has died in a road accident involving a motorcycle and motor vehicle along Chitipa-Karonga M26 road.

According to Chitipa Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub inspector Gladwell Simwaka, the woman is Grace Mbale.

Simwaka said Mbale was picked together with another pillion passenger on a Motorcycle ridden by Lazarus Goma aged 19 from direction of Chitipa boma heading to Kapoka.

Upon arrival at Ibanda area, the rear tyre of the Motorcycle MC177CMV T.Better burst and the rider lost control of the Motorcycle.

It swerved to the offside lane where it collided with the on coming vehicle registration number TO6650 Alteza saloon driven by Polity Ghambi aged 24.

“Due to the impact, Grace sustained severe head injuries and died on the way to hospital. Postmortem results showed that death was due to severe loss of blood,” Simwaka said.

He also said the rider sustained head injury and is admitted at Chitipa District Hospital while the other pillion passenger sustained minor injury and has been treated as an outpatient.

The driver and three passengers from the motor vehicle escaped unhurt.

Grace Mbale hailed from ILanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.