Security guard commits suicide after being sacked

A 24-year-old man who was working as a security guard in Blantyre has committed suicide by hanging after his employer sacked him.

According to Chileka police publicist Peter Mchiza, the man has been identified as Fisher Wilfred who was working as a security guard at one of the bottle stores in Ndirande.

Mchiza said it is reported that Wilfred on Saturday, September 26 went to his home in Chileka depressed following his dismissal.

On September 27, Wilfred was found hanging in a nearby mango tree and his body was discovered by some women who were fetching water from the borehole.

The matter was reported to Pyerepyere Police Unit where police officers together with medical personnel from Chileka Health Centre visited the scene and it was established that Wilfred died of suffocation following strangulation.

Meanwhile police have reminded people to always seek counsel when weighed down by problems rather than taking their own lives.

Wilfred hailed from Chezimba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre District.