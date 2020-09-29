Minister Msukwa says laws will help Malawians benefit from land

Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa says the land laws enacted in 2016 are designed to help Malawians maximize economic benefits from their land.

Msukwa was speaking in Mzuzu on Monday during an Inclusive Sensitisation Workshop on the ten land related laws intended to orient traditional leaders in Mzimba on the land-related laws.

According to Msukwa, this is because the laws provide for registration of customary land as a customary estate which ensures security of tenure for individuals, families, cooperatives, among other groups.

“It is also expected that, once registered, Malawians will be able to sub-lease their customary land which would allow them to generate steady income for the period of the sub-lease,” he said.

He added that the laws are intended to improve protection of minors and the vulnerable groups; formalize traditional leaders in the Customary Land Act of 2016 and provide a clear dispute resolution mechanism which will help to decongest the formal courts of disputes related to customary land.

He then asked traditional leaders to pay special attention to the key provisions of the laws that will be presented at the two day workshop.

The laws which were enacted in 2016 include Land Act, Physical Planning Act, Land Survey Act, Customary Land Act, Registered Land Act, Local Government (amendment) Act and Land Acquisition Act.

Government is piloting the laws in eight districts before a national rollout in order to use the lessons learnt from the pilot phase to inform reviews of the laws, where necessary.