Malawi was paying less attention to its neighbors – Mkaka

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka says Malawi was paying less attention to its neighbours over the past years and President Lazarus Chakwera is trying to mend the relations.

Mkaka was speaking ahead of Chakwera’s trip to Zimbabwe where he will go on Wednesday and spend the night.

Chakwera last week also undertook a daylong trip to Zambia.

Mkaka expressed Malawi’s desire to strengthen the relationship with her neighbours before other regional and multinational relationships.

“Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia have a long history together. History that dates back before colonisation.

“Our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is trying to mend relations with our neighbours. The President therefore needs to activate Malawi’s relations with the neighbors and the continental neighbours and later on the global networks,” Mkaka said.

On Monday, Mkaka met Zimbabwe Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo.

He said the discussion also focused on what the neighbours can do together to develop and on economic activities involving Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe.

“I sold the idea of the possibility for a tripartite economic hub involving Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe. You recall that historically these countries were one during the federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

“This is the reason Zimbabwe has made Chichewa its fourth official language, acknowledging the fact that Malawians that are living here have a material proportion in terms of their population,” he said.

Chakwera is expected to undertake a two-day official visit to Zimbabwe between September 30 and October 1 this week.