Dowa man commits suicide

A 20-year-old man in Dowa district has committed suicide by hanging himself after his wife refused to give him MK100.

This occurred during the night of September 27/28, 2020 at Mix point bar at Mponela trading center.

Mponela police station deputy publicist, Sergeant Macpatson Msadala, identified the deceased as Aubrey Nelson 20, of Chidothi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.

According to Msadala, the man and his wife have been staying in a rented house for the past six (6) months.

“It is reported that the man’s parents never approved of the marriage and so offered no support to him. Being jobless, the wife offered to engage herself in prostitution as a means of survival and she was staying in one of the rooms at the said bar,” he added.

On 27 September, they both got drunk and Aubrey asked for money (K100) from his wife. He then complained of being mistreated and being devalued.

The wife retired to bed hoping that he will stop complaining and retire to bed as well. Upon waking up at around midnight, she discovered that Aubrey was hanging dead under the roof in the same room.

The matter was reported to Mponela Police Station where by CID personnel and a clinician from Mponela Rural Hospital visited scene.

Postmortem of the body revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation caused by a wrapper cloth (chitenje).