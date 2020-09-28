People in Phalombe not happy with Tonse Govt – Nankhumwa

Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa says people of Phalombe are not happy with the new government because what the Tonse Alliance promised during the campaign period is not what it is delivering.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South made the remarks on Sunday when the party launched its campaign in Phalombe North constituency at Nkhongoloni CDSS ground.

“Since Tonse Alliance came into power, they haven’t fulfilled their promises. They talked of one million jobs almost 3 months have passed people are still jobless. We are urging people from this area to vote for DPP candidate not candidates from others parties because they make false promises,” Nankhumwa said.

He added that the former MP for the constituency was DPP and there is hope that people of this constituency have trust for the party as a result they will put Bokosi into power.

“Bokosi is a very strong candidate and our party will give him all the support so that this seat should come back to DPP.”

He then pleaded with the people to vote for DPP candidate Mavuto Bokosi come 10th November and not to engage themselves in any type of violence during this campaign period.

Speaking during the launch, Bokosi said that people of Phalombe fully supports his party and he is very optimistic that he is going to win as member of parliament for the constituency.

Bokosi added that he is working hand in hand with Annie Kachikho who has been MP for the constituency for so long. He said he is ready to serve the people and he will bring more developmental works.

“People of Phalombe have trust in DPP as you have seen they have come in large numbers at this campaign launch. From 2004 I have been learning from Kachikho and I am hopeful that with her guidance I am going to win and continue what she has been doing to this constituency.”