Woman jailed three years over Chamba

A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for being found in possession of cannabis sativa.

The woman has been identified as Mirriam Dickson.

She was found in possession of 60 kilograms of indian hemp along M5 (Salima Nkhotakota) road on 21st September 2020.

Police found four travelling bags containing the hemp concealed in black plastic bags weighing 15 kilograms each.

Appearing before the court, Dickson pleaded guilty.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Fred Juma Chilowetsa ordered the woman to pay a fine of K220,000 or in default serve a 3 year jail term.

However, Dickson has failed to pay the fine and has since been sent to Nkhotakota Prison where she is expected to serve a 3 year jail term.

Dickson hails from Mgomba village in the area of Traditional Authority Msamala in Balaka district.