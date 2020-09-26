Forestry officers charged for torturing women

Police have charged 14 forestry officers for physical assault of two women who were found collecting wood at Chimaliro Forest Reserve in Kasungu.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement on Friday that eight wildlife assistants and 6 forestry officers have been arrested and charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm.

A video clip which circulated on social media on Friday showed forestry officers forcing two women to administer corporal punishment on one another. The woman being whipped is seen crying in the video but the officers keep ordering the other woman to continue whipping.

Kadadzera said the officers in uniform facilitated the brutal and gross human rights abuse on the poor women.

He added that the police managed to track the two women and the victims have already received medical treatment.

The law enforcers have also taken statement from the women and a case of acts intended to cause grievous harm has been opened against the 14 forestry workers.

Police have since advised Malawians to always champion the protection of human rights especially those of vulnerable people such as women and children. The law enforcers have also advised people to report abusers to police.

On Friday, Director of Forestry Stella Gama on Friday apologized over the abuse.