Woman deposits K1.6 million into Attorney General’s account

The Malawi Police have launched investigations to establish the identity of a woman who deposited K1.6 million into the account of Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe.

A slip which was shared on social media shows that the money was deposited by Aboo of mobile phone number 0999277000 into bank account number 1155517 on September 18, 2020.

The number belongs to Faizal Aboo who has since denied depositing the money and has reported the issue to Limbe Police Station.

According to Silungwe, closed-circuit television (cctv) cameras at the bank show that the deposit was made by a black woman who covered her face.

“At the time of the deposit [the woman] was heavily staked, hid her face with a heavy wrap.

“She seemed to have been part of a bigger group and the bank is still investigating the issue,” said Silungwe.

He added that after noticing the transactions, he made enquiries and was given the details of Aboo who denied making the deposit. Silungwe advised the bank to remove the money from his account.

“I don’t want to speculate why someone would want to do that. The law enforcement agencies are dealing with the matter and maybe we will know the motive when the people have been discovered,” he said.

Limbe Police Station public relations officer Patrick Mussa said the police have received a complaint and investigations were in progress to bring to book the culprits.