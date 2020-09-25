Sports teams to resume training next month

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 has set October 17th as the date for athletes and clubs in the country to resume training.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Committee’s Chairperson Dr. John Phuka during a press briefing at BICC in Lilongwe.

Phuka said the decision was reached upon consultations with different stakeholders who proposed to have sports back on the said date.

He said the second phase was for all the sporting disciplines to be back in action in October.

“The first phase was the national football team which has already started its training and the second phase includes all the other sporting disciplines but they have to follow measures. Players, supporters and staff members will have to be tested before resuming sports,” he said.

The development means Football Association of Malawi and Super League of Malawi will now give teams go ahead to resume their training ahead of the 2020/21 season which is likely to commence in November.

It is likely that teams will play their matches without fans to monitor the situation before allowing supporters back into the stadiums.

Government suspended all the sporting disciplines in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic in March this year.

However, the situation in Malawi has normalised, with the number of daily cases dropping to single digit number, a development which has seen government opening schools and some sections of the economy.