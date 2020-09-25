Police officers accused of receiving bribes from sexual abuse suspects

By Synd Kalimbuka

A chief in Zomba has accused police officers in the district of receiving bribes to release sexual abuse suspects.

Group Village Headman Jali said on Thursday during a press briefing that some chiefs in the district were involved in defilement cases but ended up being released on unconditional Jail by police officers who are alleged to have been receiving money from the suspect.

“The seven police officers I have mentioned have several times been involved in receiving money from suspects in order to release them,” he said.

During the briefing, Jali and other chiefs also demanded immediate transfer of six corrupt police officers so that crime and defilement rates should be reduced.

“We want these corrupt police officers transferred because they have taken responsibilities of chiefs and courts in handling case,” he added.

He further said that due to this corruption by police officers, serious cases favour those with money while the poor are affected.

Recently, some chiefs in the district demanded Jali’s suspension over corrupt allegations.

In the petition presented to Zomba district council on Monday, concerned village heads led by village headman George Masangano accused Jali of being involved in several corruption issues including missing of Ccommunity maize mills and vehicle among others.

Responding to the claims through the media briefing which took place at his headquarters, GVH Jali who was accompanied by six village heads denied that he is involved in any case related to abuse of power.

He said the village heads who stormed district council offices with petition to have him suspended are jealous and afraid of being exposed to evils they do.

On the missing of Community maize mills and Water Users Association (WUA) vehicle, GHV Jali said they are available in the community and challenged those complaining that they were sold by him to go and see the mills and vehicle.

Responding to Jali’s claims about the police, Officer in Charge for Zomba Police station Glintos Mitayi acknowledged that his office received complaints from GVH Jali on alleged abuse of office by police officers.

However, Mitayi said the issues the chief brought to him were invalid and lacked basis.

“GVH Jali is against police officers on personal reasons because most of the concerns raised are not true,” said Mitayi.

He added that GVH Jali was once arrested for theft and this made him to start hating these police officers.

On transfer of the officers, he said it will be done due to overstay not as claimed by him and his village heads.

Meanwhile, Zomba district Chiefs Council is expected to meet Jali on Friday following the petition by angry village heads who demanded immediate suspension of GVH Jali.