Msungama impressed with FAM’s Covid-19 measures

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama says he is impressed with the Covid-19 protocols that are being followed at the Mpira Village where the Malawi Men’s senior team are camping.

Msungama said this on Thursday afternoon when he made a surprise visit to the national team Camping Area.

He expressed his contentment saying FAM has risen above the compliance of strict Covid-19 measures in sports.

“I am so impressed with what is happening here at the Mpira Village. We have seen that all the protocols in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, as presented in the FAM Flames Camping Guidlines document are being strictly followed and this is what we want.

“If all the sporting disciplines adopt what I have witnessed here when sports resume, we would be assured that we will not have problems in as far as Covid-19 is concerned,” he said.

The minister has since urged the players to work hard and be disciplined if they are to excel in their careers.

The Flames started their camp training on Monday in preparation for friendly matches in October and back to back 2022 AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso in November.

Source: FAM