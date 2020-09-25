Activist Kajoloweka snubs Chakwera

Youths rights advocate, Charles Kajoloweka Mhango has refused to take up the position of board member of the National Youth Council following his appointment by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Kajoloweka who is Executive Director of Youth and Society (YAS) said on Friday during a press briefing held in Mzuzu that he has rejected the position.

The activist said accepting the offer will compromise his job as a human rights advocate.

“Accepting the position, which is a political appointment, would bring conflict of interest to the defence of rule of law and good governance.

“It is not right for civil society organisations leaders to be in spaces that have the potential of compromising their independence, and I have already communicated to the Minister of Youth and Sports of my decision,” he said.

Kajoloweka is team leader for Youth Decide Campaign. His organization, YAS, is also part of the National Anti-Corruption Alliance which recently faulted the Court ruling for ordering Malawi Electoral Commission to pay K7 billion to lawyers for President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Chilima.