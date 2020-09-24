Deputy Minister motivates STD 8 learners

By Synd Kalimbuka

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Bwanje North constituency Nancy Chaola Mdoko has encouraged standard 8 learners who are expecting to sit for this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education to continue working hard in order to pass with flying colours.

Mdoko who is also deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works said this when she donated Mathematical instruments and pens to standard 8 learners of Kasinje and Sharpe Valley zones in her constituency.

She advised learners to take education as the only tool to combat poverty in Malawi.

“You should take education seriously as it is only the weapon to combat poverty and will make you all to be self-reliant citizens in future,” said Mdoko.

She distributed mathematical instruments and pens to every standard 8 learners from 26 primary schools from her constituency to equipment them during exams.

Speaking on behalf of learners and teachers for Kasinje and Sharpe Valley zones, Primary Education Advisor for Kasinje zone Phalesi Phodo hailed the parliamentarian for the support she has been providing towards learners saying will make them pass their examinations easily.

“With Covid-19, most of the learners could not manage to buy these Mathematical instruments due to financial constraints, but she has eased their situations,” she said.

She added that motivation done by Honourable Mdoko has really encouraged learners in the constituency adding that she played as a role model especially to girl learners.

The Parliamentarian went to each school in the constituency to give a motivation talk to learners before distribution of the learning materials.

During her visits to the schools, Mdoko put on a uniform to make herself familiar with learners.

According to Malawi National Examination Board, the 2019/2020 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations will commence on September 30 to October 2.