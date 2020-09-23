Man kills friend over 1Kg meat

Mangochi Police Station is keeping in custody Tito Divason, 60, for allegedly murdering his friend Samu Abudu, 40, over one kilogram of goat meat.

Mangochi police deputy publicist, Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi said the incident occurred on the night of September 21, 2020 at Ngatala in Mangochi.

The wife of the victim, Lima Master aged 40, told police that earlier that day the two were having fun at a drinking spree at Ngatala Trading Centre.

“In the process , the suspect bought one kilogram of goat meat which was supposed to be eaten at home,” said Daudi.

An hour after Abudu left the drinking joint, the suspect also decided to go home and it’s when he discovered that the meat was missing.

The suspect followed Abudu to his house and found him having supper with his family.

A wrangle erupted after the suspect accused Abudu of stealing the meat.

In the course of the fight, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed Abudu on the chest who died on the spot.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi district hospital revealed that Abudu died due to hemorrhage.

The suspect will appear before court to answer murder charge which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Tito Divason hails from Chimenya Village traditional authority Nkhumba in Phalombe.