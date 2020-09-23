Congolese national arrested for rape

Police in Dowa have arrested a 30-year-old Congolese national for breaking into a house and raping a 27-year-old woman.

The suspect Abubaka Sidiki is alleged to have raped the Congolese woman on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the afternoon at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Dowa Police publicist Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said it is reported that the victim (name withheld) and the suspect are neighbours and the victim’s husband is in South Africa while the suspect is single.

M’bumpha further added: “On this particular afternoon, the victim was in her bedroom sleeping. Whilst there, the suspect broke the front window of sitting room and entered into the room.

“He then went straight to the bedroom of the victim where he closed the mouth of the victim and demanded her to have sexual intercourse by force,” said M’bumpha.

However, the victim struggled in resistance but she was overpowered by the man.

Later, the victim reported the matter to the community Congolese leader who advised the victim to report the matter to police.

The victim was later issued with a medical form for examination and treatment at Dzaleka Health Centre where it proved that the woman was indeed raped.

Following the incident, the suspect was arrested and he will appear before court soon to answer a charge of rape.

The suspect is from South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

