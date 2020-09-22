Woman arrested over Chamba

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 38-year-old woman for possessing 60 kilograms of cannabis sativa (Chamba).

The woman has been identified as Mirriam Dickson.

Nkhotakota Police Spokesperson Williams Kaponda said the suspect was arrested along M5 (Salima-Nkhotakota) road by traffic police officers in the district.

According to Kaponda, the officers stopped a taxi registration number NS 8171 where they found the cannabis.

Dickson hails from Mgomba village in the area of Traditional Authority Msamala in Balaka district.

Last week, Police in the district burnt 7000 kilograms of the illicit drug seized from people in the district.