Kuwani declares himself Malawi President

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) ;eader Peter Kuwani has declared himself President of Malawi.

In a statement today, Kuwani has claimed that he is the only presidential candidate in the 2020 presidential elections who fully complied with the Supreme Court order regarding the elections.

“Having fully complied with the court order, MMD candidate technically won the Fresh Presidential election as held on 23 June 2020.

“In other words, MMD candidate (PETER DSD KUWANI) is the legitimate President elect for the Republic of Malawi.

“It is therefore imperative that the President elect should be accorded state security pending the swearing in ceremony,” said Kuwani.

In February, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2020 presidential elections and ordered that Fresh Presidential elections be held using the 50+1 electoral system.

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling and ordered that the Fresh Presidential election should use the voters register as at 21 May 2019 and that participants to the Fresh Presidential election had to be candidates as on 21 May 2019.

Kuwani, Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party were the only 2019 presidential candidates who participated in the 2020 elections.

However, Mutharika ditched Everton Chimulirenji for UDF leader Atupele Muluzi as runningmate while Chakwera dumped Sidik Mia to pick Saulos Chilima as runningmate. Kuwani maintained his runningmate.

When Kuwani complained that this was against the court, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) dismissed the claim saying the presidential candidates were not constrained to the choice of runningmate.

Chakwera was later declared winner and sworn in as Malawi leader but Kuwani has now declared himself the winner saying the number of votes polled by Chakwera was overridden by Chakwera’s failure to have the technicality of the candidature complied with.

“History tells us that others have attained ascendancy to the office of the President basing on the country’s constitution and MMD candidature is not exceptional,” said Kuwani.