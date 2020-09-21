Inspector General opens Police Unit in Thyolo

Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service George Kainja on Sunday officially opened Khonjeni Police Unit in Thyolo.

Kainja led police officers, traditional leaders and communities around Khonjeni Trading Centre in Thyolo in celebrating the opening of the new Khonjeni Police Unit.

The unit has been constructed with Constituency Development Funds (CDF), a K30 million fund provided to each constituency every year.

In his remarks, Kainja promised to deploy additional officers to deploy more officers at the police unit in order to boost manpower.

On his party, Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, Dr. Ben Phiri, thanked Kainja for dating the constituency in his first assignment as newly confirmed IG.

He warned his party followers against indulging in criminal acts and he called upon the police to arrest anyone on the wrong side of the law regardless of their political side.sa

Since 1985, Khonjeni Police Unit was operating from structures provided by Kumadzi Estate right on their premises.

Officials who attended the event include Thyolo District Commissioner D. Moffat, and Council Chairperson Sandram Maulana, Senior Chiefs Kapichi and N’chiramwira and Police Commissioner for South-Eastern Region, Mrs. Sekani Tembo