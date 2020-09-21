Devotion: There is Greater Life in Jesus

1 John 5:11-12 “The testimony is this, that God gave to us everlasting life, and this life is in his Son. He who has the Son has the life. He who does not have God’s Son does not have the life.”

The opening scripture says that those who don’t have Christ, do not have the external life. This shows that there is human life which is different from the eternal life which is in Christ Jesus. The one in Christ has this eternal life because is only found in Him.

Galatian 2:20 “I have been crucified with Christ, and it is no longer I that live, but Christ living in me. That life which I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself up for me.”

That life we live as born again Christians, is no longer that old human life. The life we live is now of Christ. This is the reason we cannot be disadvantaged. Before Christ came, no person has lived that life. Old testament saints did not taste eternal life. And this is why the least in the in Kingdom of God is superior to old testament saints.

Matthew 11:11 “Truly I tell you, among those who are born of women there has not arisen anyone greater than John the Baptist; yet he who is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”

No one can perish in any circumstances with eternal life. Eternal life is designed to give you advantage in all situations. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that whoever believes in him will not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Confession (speak it aloud)

I am born of God. I have eternal life which is superior to human life and the devil. I am winning always because I live the life of Christ. I will never be disadvantaged. In Jesus name. Amen

Don’t miss the Kingdom. Be born again today. Contact +265888326247

Lilongwe +265882785289

Blantyre2 +265993334446

RSA +27784801977

Pakistan +923016203146